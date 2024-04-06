TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Receives $14.63 Average PT from Brokerages

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.63.

TASK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on TaskUs from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on TaskUs from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TaskUs from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

NASDAQ TASK opened at $10.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. TaskUs has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $15.15.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $234.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.96 million. TaskUs had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 4.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TaskUs will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TASK. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 2.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of TaskUs by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of TaskUs by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of TaskUs by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 44.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

