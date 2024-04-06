Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $132.41

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 132.41 ($1.66) and traded as high as GBX 133.30 ($1.67). Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at GBX 132.95 ($1.67), with a volume of 8,527,122 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.63) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.20) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 134.60 ($1.69).

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

Taylor Wimpey Announces Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,341.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 141.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 132.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a GBX 4.79 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 3.41%. Taylor Wimpey’s payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennie Daly purchased 132,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.77) per share, for a total transaction of £186,751.68 ($234,435.95). Insiders bought 132,761 shares of company stock worth $18,720,211 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Taylor Wimpey

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.