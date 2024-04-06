Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Trading Up 5.1%

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.86. Approximately 47,066 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,712,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSHA shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.57.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSHA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 2,035.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,527,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,508,000 after buying an additional 23,378,974 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,373,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,382,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,195,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,966,000 after buying an additional 867,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,355,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after buying an additional 430,555 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

