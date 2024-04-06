TD Cowen Trims Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Target Price to $35.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued a market perform rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.36.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $18.49 and a 1-year high of $36.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,859.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan bought 6,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett purchased 4,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

