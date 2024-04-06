TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stock Position Increased by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,257 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 812,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,430,000 after buying an additional 41,198 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 518.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,876,000 after buying an additional 130,515 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,438,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $2,150,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

NYSE:TEL opened at $144.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $147.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

