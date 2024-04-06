Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Lowered to $189.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $189.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TSLA. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. KGI Securities reissued a neutral rating and issued a $213.00 price target (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $201.63.

Shares of TSLA opened at $164.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.79 and its 200-day moving average is $218.23. Tesla has a 12 month low of $152.37 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $525.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in Tesla by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,870 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 5.5% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 19.6% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in Tesla by 88.7% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,850 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

