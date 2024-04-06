The First Bancorp, Inc. (FNLC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 8th

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the bank on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th.

First Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

First Bancorp Stock Performance

FNLC stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.67. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $29.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancorp

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNLC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.96 million during the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 12.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNLC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 27.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Bancorp by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. 40.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, time, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising commercial real estate owner occupied, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property such as retail space, offices, industrial buildings, hotels, educational facilities, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial real estate non-owner occupied loans; commercial construction to finance construction in a mix of owner- and nonowner occupied commercial real estate properties; and commercial and industrial loans, including revolving and term loan for financing working capital and/or capital investment.

