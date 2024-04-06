The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Raised to $144.00 at TD Cowen

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Cowen to $144.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HIG. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.06.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:HIG opened at $103.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.59 and its 200-day moving average is $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $103.40. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 94,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total transaction of $8,215,026.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $14,746,097. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 94,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total transaction of $8,215,026.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $14,746,097. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $2,670,695.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,803.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,005 shares of company stock worth $22,979,552. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.