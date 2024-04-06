The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 15,539.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 644,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 639,903 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $99,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,127,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,157,151,000 after buying an additional 170,387 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,326,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,880,000 after buying an additional 893,808 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after buying an additional 860,489 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,219,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,146,000 after buying an additional 171,876 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,164,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,024,000 after buying an additional 484,475 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $157.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $162.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.62.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

