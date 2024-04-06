The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stake Reduced by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 357,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,406 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $55,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE PNC traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,873,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,124. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.84. The stock has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PNC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.62.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

