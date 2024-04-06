The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 on April 30th

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.7519 per share by the bank on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Toronto-Dominion Bank has raised its dividend by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $59.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $54.69 and a 1 year high of $66.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Toronto-Dominion Bank

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 341.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 73.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.