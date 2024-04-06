The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Sells $5,767,691.66 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 66,007 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total value of $5,767,691.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,051,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,890,730.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Terry Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $6,406,500.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $6,358,500.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $6,173,250.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $6,132,750.00.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTD opened at $85.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.14 and its 200 day moving average is $75.19. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $94.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 238.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTD. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. HSBC began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,666,000 after purchasing an additional 818,568 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,767,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,880,000 after buying an additional 452,667 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,619,000 after buying an additional 6,978,352 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,660,000 after acquiring an additional 135,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

