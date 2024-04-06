The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Lowered by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,565 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.13.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $118.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.22. The company has a market cap of $217.16 billion, a PE ratio of 73.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

