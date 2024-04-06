The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.63.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WEN. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Gordon Haskett lowered Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s

In related news, Director Kenneth W. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $81,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,663.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its position in Wendy’s by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 33,350,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,689,000 after purchasing an additional 12,618,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Wendy’s by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,395,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $444,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,239 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Wendy’s by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,879,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $44,445,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Wendy’s by 386.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,586,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of WEN stock opened at $18.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.10. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $17.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $540.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.47 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 56.24%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.04%.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

