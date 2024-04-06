Threshold Price Tops $0.0442 on Major Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a market cap of $441.85 million and approximately $27.60 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can currently be bought for about $0.0442 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00007895 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00014196 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00020616 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001554 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,118.40 or 0.99917911 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00011037 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000085 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.07 or 0.00127718 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold Profile

T is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,647,764,144.420092 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04509799 USD and is up 2.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $31,868,504.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.