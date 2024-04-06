Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Gap Up to $2.85

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.85, but opened at $2.95. Tilray shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 16,948,471 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Tilray Stock Down 3.2 %

Insider Transactions at Tilray

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In related news, CFO Carl A. Merton bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Irwin D. Simon acquired 53,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,956.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,033,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,822,149.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton bought 20,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 96,300 shares of company stock worth $183,210 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tilray

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 10.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Tilray by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Tilray by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 40,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Tilray by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 49,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. 9.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

