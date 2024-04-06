Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Dawson James started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.21. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average is $0.43.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,222,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 27,892 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38,991 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 188,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18,868.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

