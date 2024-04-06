Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.58

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.58 and traded as high as $31.90. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $31.25, with a volume of 2,965 shares changing hands.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day moving average of $28.60.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000.

(Get Free Report)

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

