Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.58

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.58 and traded as high as $31.90. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $31.25, with a volume of 2,965 shares changing hands.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day moving average of $28.60.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
