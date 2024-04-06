Touchstone Climate Transition ETF (OTCMKTS:HEAT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.55

Touchstone Climate Transition ETF (OTCMKTS:HEAT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.55 and traded as high as $25.24. Touchstone Climate Transition ETF shares last traded at $25.24, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands.

Touchstone Climate Transition ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Touchstone Climate Transition ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Touchstone Climate Transition ETF (OTCMKTS:HEAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Touchstone Climate Transition ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Touchstone Climate Transition ETF

SmartHeat Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to seek potential assets, property, or businesses to acquire, in a business combination, by reorganization, merger, or acquisition. Previously, it was engaged in the manufacture and sale of heat pumps for commercial and residential applications.

