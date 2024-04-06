Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $63.34

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$63.34 and traded as high as C$64.44. Tourmaline Oil shares last traded at C$64.39, with a volume of 966,134 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$76.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$82.50 to C$72.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$77.42.

Tourmaline Oil Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of C$22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$59.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$63.31.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.49 billion. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 12.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 4.8706827 earnings per share for the current year.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.86%.

Insider Transactions at Tourmaline Oil

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$62.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$311,259.00. In related news, Director Janet Weiss purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$43.66 per share, with a total value of C$28,376.40. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$62.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$311,259.00. Insiders acquired 20,180 shares of company stock worth $1,171,702 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

Further Reading

