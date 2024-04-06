TPXimpact Holdings plc (LON:TPX) Insider Sells £38,500 in Stock

TPXimpact Holdings plc (LON:TPX – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Paul Sweetland sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.44), for a total transaction of £38,500 ($48,330.40).
TPXimpact Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of LON:TPX opened at GBX 36 ($0.45) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £32.79 million, a P/E ratio of -133.33 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 37.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 39.06. TPXimpact Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 28 ($0.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 55 ($0.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.43, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.02.
TPXimpact Company Profile
