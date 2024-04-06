TPXimpact Holdings plc (LON:TPX) Insider Sells £38,500 in Stock

TPXimpact Holdings plc (LON:TPX – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Paul Sweetland sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.44), for a total transaction of £38,500 ($48,330.40).

TPXimpact Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of LON:TPX opened at GBX 36 ($0.45) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £32.79 million, a P/E ratio of -133.33 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 37.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 39.06. TPXimpact Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 28 ($0.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 55 ($0.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.43, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.02.

TPXimpact Company Profile

TPXimpact Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native professional services in the United Kingdom, Norway, Switzerland, Bulgaria, Belgium, Germany, the United States, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Consulting, Digital Experience, Data and Insights, KITS, TPX Norway, Questers, and RedCortex.

