Traders Purchase Large Volume of Dell Technologies Call Options (NYSE:DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 139,493 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 454% compared to the average volume of 25,200 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DELL

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $18,992,666.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,337,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $2,193,026.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,856,016.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $18,992,666.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at $23,337,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,707,334 shares of company stock worth $975,567,112 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 655.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,534,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,878 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 59.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,053,000 after buying an additional 3,499,760 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 449.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,165,000 after buying an additional 3,038,891 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 241.9% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,273,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,453,000 after buying an additional 3,023,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $111,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 4.3 %

DELL opened at $132.69 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $136.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.18. The company has a market cap of $94.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.87%.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.