Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Receives $4.47 Consensus PT from Analysts

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.47.

COOK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Traeger from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Traeger in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Traeger by 133,627.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,892,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,496,000 after acquiring an additional 139,787,589 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Traeger by 615.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,757,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,821 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Traeger by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,103,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,066 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Traeger by 320.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,126,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 858,900 shares during the period. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP lifted its position in Traeger by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 1,165,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 805,546 shares during the period. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COOK opened at $2.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $296.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.04. Traeger has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Traeger had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $163.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.10 million. Analysts forecast that Traeger will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

