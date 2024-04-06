Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Receives $4.47 Consensus PT from Analysts

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.47.
COOK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Traeger from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Traeger in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.
Get Our Latest Report on Traeger
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Traeger Trading Up 3.1 %
COOK opened at $2.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $296.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.04. Traeger has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.
Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Traeger had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $163.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.10 million. Analysts forecast that Traeger will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Traeger Company Profile
Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Traeger
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.