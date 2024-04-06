Traveka Wealth LLC Buys New Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Traveka Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 636.6% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.35.
Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $156.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $163.14. The firm has a market cap of $367.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.44.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.98%.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.