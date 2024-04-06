Traveka Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 25,381 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Traveka Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Traveka Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. GFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 75,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 18,475 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 134,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amarillo National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $107.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.91 and a 200-day moving average of $101.22. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

