Traveka Wealth LLC Invests $375,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Traveka Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,265 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.2 %

MCD opened at $266.77 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $287.66 and a 200 day moving average of $280.72. The firm has a market cap of $192.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

