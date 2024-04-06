Traveka Wealth LLC Makes New $314,000 Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Traveka Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 503 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after acquiring an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.00.

Intuit Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $635.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $647.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $591.49. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $400.22 and a 12-month high of $671.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $178.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.87, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,489 shares of company stock worth $11,958,493 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.