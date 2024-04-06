Traveka Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Traveka Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,837 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,591.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,939,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647,141 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 302.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,865,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658,100 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 5,979,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610,364 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,574,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,273,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.45.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.3 %

HPE stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.86%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.