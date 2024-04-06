Traveka Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Traveka Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

RELX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

RELX opened at $42.04 on Friday. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.30.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.526 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

