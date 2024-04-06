Traveka Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Traveka Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND opened at $71.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.54. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.60.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2163 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

