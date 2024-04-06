Traveka Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 25,540 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Traveka Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,540 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMFG. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,392.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the period. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE SMFG opened at $11.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25. The company has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.58. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $12.45.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. Research analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

