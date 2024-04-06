Traveka Wealth LLC Takes $1.82 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Traveka Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,000. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Traveka Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 862.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNK stock opened at $93.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.58 and a 200-day moving average of $92.88. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.79 and a 12-month high of $95.59.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

