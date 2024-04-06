Traveka Wealth LLC Takes Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Traveka Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BNL. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1,195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

NYSE:BNL opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.09. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.03%.

In related news, Director Michael A. Coke acquired 10,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,765.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadstone Net Lease news, Director Michael A. Coke bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,765.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Fennell bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $58,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,824.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BNL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

