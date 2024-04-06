Traveka Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Traveka Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 138,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,614,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 5.3% of Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,649,000 after buying an additional 6,770,054 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $156,701,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $76,901,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $73,150,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,807.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 938,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,718,000 after purchasing an additional 925,367 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $74.46 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $77.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2337 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

