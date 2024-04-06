Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,998,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Unilever by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,242,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,771. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.70. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.4582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

