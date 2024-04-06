Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 109,726.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after buying an additional 3,137,089 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $312,539,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,461,753,000 after buying an additional 1,066,751 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE SYK traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $351.02. 677,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,425. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.32. The stock has a market cap of $133.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

