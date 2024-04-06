Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,618 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock traded up $14.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $635.74. 1,353,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,936. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $647.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $591.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $400.22 and a 52-week high of $671.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,489 shares of company stock valued at $11,958,493 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

