Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 16,376 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,376 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its position in Oracle by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,443 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC increased their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.90. 4,825,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,526,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $132.77. The company has a market cap of $343.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

