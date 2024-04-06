Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Invests $1.26 Million in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,940 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at $496,611,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,076,619,000 after purchasing an additional 916,555 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 33,890.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 651,597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $166,972,000 after purchasing an additional 649,680 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 144.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,008,037 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $267,135,000 after purchasing an additional 595,628 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $273.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,568,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,160. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.65. The stock has a market cap of $67.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $213.80 and a 52-week high of $291.27.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 10,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total value of $2,914,455.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,587,129.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,718 shares of company stock worth $5,950,143 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.33.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

