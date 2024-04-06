Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Invests $1.76 Million in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 35,967 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 86,877 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 13,998 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 36,520 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,142 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $20,969,000 after acquiring an additional 69,535 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,631,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,295,793. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $128.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.52.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

