Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Invests $2.09 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,364,142,000 after buying an additional 196,151,351 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $156,481,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $71,802,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,560.7% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 277,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,408,000 after buying an additional 260,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 917.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,350,000 after acquiring an additional 199,339 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $254.38. 262,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,740. The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.72 and its 200-day moving average is $231.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.63 and a 52 week high of $262.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.