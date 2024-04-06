Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 125,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 37,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,422,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,612,781. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.09. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

