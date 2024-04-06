Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC owned about 0.11% of Arcturus Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 352.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ ARCT traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.97. The stock had a trading volume of 309,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,882. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $43.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.11 and its 200 day moving average is $29.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $1.37. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.22% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $33.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.14 million. Research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARCT. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arcturus Therapeutics

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 8,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $299,860.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 490,883 shares in the company, valued at $17,185,813.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.