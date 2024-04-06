Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 7,636 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,636 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in Tesla by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $6.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,439,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,880,752. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.53. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $525.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. UBS Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.63.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

