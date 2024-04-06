Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Takes $1.49 Million Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.57.

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE APTV traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $74.73. 2,314,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,446. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.14. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $71.01 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

