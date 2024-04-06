Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Takes $1.60 Million Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYCFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth $213,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,699. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $62.46 and a 52-week high of $82.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.52 and its 200 day moving average is $73.72. The company has a market cap of $970.30 million, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

