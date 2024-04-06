Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Takes $1.60 Million Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth $213,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,699. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $62.46 and a 52-week high of $82.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.52 and its 200 day moving average is $73.72. The company has a market cap of $970.30 million, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

