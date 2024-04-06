Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Takes $735,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in ServiceNow by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Up 3.4 %

NOW traded up $25.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $783.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.16, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.68 and a twelve month high of $815.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $770.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $688.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $762.96.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

