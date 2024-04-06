Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Takes $965,000 Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. FMR LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,664,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,202,742,000 after acquiring an additional 726,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,026,000 after acquiring an additional 262,187 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,431,788,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,209,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,345,000 after purchasing an additional 34,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,872,000 after purchasing an additional 90,842 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of AJG stock traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $243.99. 690,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,728. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $194.77 and a 12-month high of $256.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $117,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,540,693.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $117,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,540,693.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total value of $3,825,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,709 shares in the company, valued at $24,666,597.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,016 shares of company stock valued at $7,176,180 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AJG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $279.00 to $233.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.62.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

See Also

