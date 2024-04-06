Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 57,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,859,000. PepsiCo accounts for 1.0% of Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.14. 4,410,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,063,366. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.85 and a 200-day moving average of $167.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Argus lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.23.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

