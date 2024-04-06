Truist Financial Boosts Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target to $53.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SUM. Barclays increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Summit Materials from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Summit Materials from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.09.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SUM

Summit Materials Stock Performance

Shares of SUM stock opened at $43.11 on Tuesday. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $44.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $613.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $715,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 49,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 22,341 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,978,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,688,000 after purchasing an additional 53,079 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $1,434,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter.

About Summit Materials

(Get Free Report)

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.